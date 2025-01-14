Dollar Dominance: Global Currencies Under Pressure

The dollar surged to its highest level in over two years on Tuesday, as traders reassess the likelihood of U.S. rate cuts in 2025, influenced by robust economic data. Concerns about Britain's fiscal health keep the sterling under pressure against the backdrop of fluctuating currency markets.

President-elect Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House has market analysts anticipating policy changes that could encourage growth yet increase inflationary pressures. Consequently, the dollar and Treasury yields have risen, adding strain on the euro, pound, yen, and yuan.

Attention now turns to tariff approaches and the upcoming U.S. consumer inflation report. With the Federal Reserve taking a cautious stance on monetary policy easing, projections for rate cuts have tempered, impacting global currency flows and financial stability.

