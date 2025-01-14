Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: Global Currencies Under Pressure

The dollar remains near a two-year high as traders re-evaluate potential U.S. rate cuts in 2025. Meanwhile, the British pound faces scrutiny amidst fiscal concerns. Market focus shifts to tariff policies as Treasury yields and the dollar strengthen, impacting global financial flows and currency dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:34 IST
Dollar Dominance: Global Currencies Under Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar surged to its highest level in over two years on Tuesday, as traders reassess the likelihood of U.S. rate cuts in 2025, influenced by robust economic data. Concerns about Britain's fiscal health keep the sterling under pressure against the backdrop of fluctuating currency markets.

President-elect Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House has market analysts anticipating policy changes that could encourage growth yet increase inflationary pressures. Consequently, the dollar and Treasury yields have risen, adding strain on the euro, pound, yen, and yuan.

Attention now turns to tariff approaches and the upcoming U.S. consumer inflation report. With the Federal Reserve taking a cautious stance on monetary policy easing, projections for rate cuts have tempered, impacting global currency flows and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025