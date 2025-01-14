Devotees Flock to Ujjain for Makar Sankranti Celebrations

A massive congregation of devotees turned up at the Kshipra River in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, marking the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Rituals began at dawn, with Brahma Muhurta seeing hundreds taking a holy dip from as early as 3:30 AM. Following the ritualistic bath, worshippers proceeded to the Mahakaleshwar Temple to pay homage to Baba Mahakal, seeking divine grace.

Pandit Subodh Joshi emphasized the festival's significance, noting that a dip in the sacred river parallels the sanctity of bathing at the Kumbh. Devotees also engaged in charitable acts, distributing sesame seeds and jaggery, both considered auspicious. The belief persists that these rituals alleviate personal troubles and fulfill wishes.

Within the Mahakaleshwar Temple precincts, Makar Sankranti was observed with traditional offerings, and the temple doors opened during Brahma Muhurta. Priests conducted the Mahaabhishek of Lord Shiva with Panchamrit, and subsequent ritualistic decorations included Bhang and dry fruits. The Bhasma Aarti, characterized by rhythmic drums and the blowing of conch shells, was another highlight.

Makar Sankranti, synonymous with multiple regional festivals like Pongal and Bihu, is celebrated nationwide and marks the sun's zodiacal transition, signaling Uttarayan's commencement. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his festive greetings, expressing hopes of health and prosperity for all. Major customs include kite flying and the preparation of festive treats like sesame-jaggery laddus.

