Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Ujjain for Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Thousands of devotees gathered in Ujjain to take a holy dip in the Kshipra River, marking the start of Makar Sankranti. Rituals included prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The festival, celebrated with offerings of sesame and jaggery, marks a significant transition of the Sun into Capricorn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:08 IST
Devotees Flock to Ujjain for Makar Sankranti Celebrations
Devotees taking holy dip in Kshipra river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive congregation of devotees turned up at the Kshipra River in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, marking the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Rituals began at dawn, with Brahma Muhurta seeing hundreds taking a holy dip from as early as 3:30 AM. Following the ritualistic bath, worshippers proceeded to the Mahakaleshwar Temple to pay homage to Baba Mahakal, seeking divine grace.

Pandit Subodh Joshi emphasized the festival's significance, noting that a dip in the sacred river parallels the sanctity of bathing at the Kumbh. Devotees also engaged in charitable acts, distributing sesame seeds and jaggery, both considered auspicious. The belief persists that these rituals alleviate personal troubles and fulfill wishes.

Within the Mahakaleshwar Temple precincts, Makar Sankranti was observed with traditional offerings, and the temple doors opened during Brahma Muhurta. Priests conducted the Mahaabhishek of Lord Shiva with Panchamrit, and subsequent ritualistic decorations included Bhang and dry fruits. The Bhasma Aarti, characterized by rhythmic drums and the blowing of conch shells, was another highlight.

Makar Sankranti, synonymous with multiple regional festivals like Pongal and Bihu, is celebrated nationwide and marks the sun's zodiacal transition, signaling Uttarayan's commencement. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his festive greetings, expressing hopes of health and prosperity for all. Major customs include kite flying and the preparation of festive treats like sesame-jaggery laddus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025