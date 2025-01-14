Left Menu

BP Faces Tough Q4 Amidst Weak Refining Margins

BP anticipates a challenging fourth quarter with a projected impact on profits due to lower refining margins and weak oil trading. Global fuel demand fell short, and new refineries in Asia and Africa led to oversupply. The company also expects decreased upstream production compared to previous quarters.

Updated: 14-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:46 IST
BP announced on Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit would face a hit in the range of $100 million to $300 million, attributed to lower refining margins.

Global gasoline and diesel demand have not met expectations. Additionally, new refineries in Asia and Africa have contributed to oil oversupply, impacting BP's operations by $200 million to $400 million compared to the last quarter.

The company also foresees a decline in upstream production for the current quarter, a further indicator of the challenges faced.

