BP Faces Tough Q4 Amidst Weak Refining Margins

BP announced on Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit would face a hit in the range of $100 million to $300 million, attributed to lower refining margins.

Global gasoline and diesel demand have not met expectations. Additionally, new refineries in Asia and Africa have contributed to oil oversupply, impacting BP's operations by $200 million to $400 million compared to the last quarter.

The company also foresees a decline in upstream production for the current quarter, a further indicator of the challenges faced.

