Masdar Launches Revolutionary Renewable Energy Facility

Masdar, a state-owned renewable energy firm from the UAE, has launched a groundbreaking facility capable of producing an uninterrupted 1 gigawatt of clean power. The announcement was made by the company's chairman, Sultan Al Jaber, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Al Jaber, who also serves as the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology, hailed the project as a transformative step towards using renewable energy as baseload power. "This will, for the first time ever, transform renewable energy into baseload energy. It is a first step that could become a giant leap," he said.

Highlighting the increasing power demand driven by energy-intensive applications like ChatGPT, Al Jaber noted a projected 250% growth in power demand by 2050, reaching 35,000 GW, emphasizing the critical need for diverse energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)