Uttarakhand CM Addresses Healthcare Gaps After Tragic Bus Accident

In response to complaints about inadequate care for bus accident victims at Pauri Hospital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with senior officials at his camp office on Tuesday. He requested a comprehensive report from Pauri's District Magistrate and ordered immediate enhancements in hospital facilities.

Chief Minister Dhami announced immediate financial aid of Rs three lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the seriously injured from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund. He insisted on swift actions against any negligent officers and urged comprehensive emergency facilities at the hospital.

Emphasizing the extensive availability of health services in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami stressed the importance of adequate treatment for critically ill or injured individuals. He called for constant readiness of medicines and medical staff and demanded an inquiry into the bus accident, instructing actions against any negligent transport department officials.

The bus mishap on Sunday in Uttarakhand's Pauri Gharwal district resulted in five deaths and injuries to more than ten others. The accident occurred when the bus, traveling from Pauri to Dahalchori, plummeted into a 100-meter-deep ditch after losing control.

(With inputs from agencies.)