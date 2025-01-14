Millions Flock to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan
The much-anticipated Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj witnessed a historic turnout as millions gathered for the first Amrit Snan at the sacred Sangam. The festival, marked by spiritual fervor and cultural significance, saw participation from various Akharas, with authorities ensuring safety and seamless proceedings throughout the event.
- Country:
- India
The inaugural Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh 2025 drew an unprecedented crowd in Prayagraj on Tuesday, as devotees converged at the holy confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna. Led by the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, millions participated in this spiritual tradition, marking the festival's commencement with a ceremonious dip.
The first 'Shahi Snan', aligned with Makar Sankranti, showcased the fervent devotion of attendees. Witnesses reported an overwhelming presence at every bathing ghat, underscoring the cultural importance of the event. Notably, the Naga Sadhus of Avahan Akhara also made a vibrant procession to mark their participation.
By mid-day, officials estimated that over two crore individuals had taken the holy dip, with numbers expected to rise further. Authorities, including Uttar Pradesh's police force, maintained vigilant oversight to ensure orderly conduct and safety. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the event as a testament to India's eternal culture and faith.
(With inputs from agencies.)
