Tragic Murder in Yamuna Nagar: A Case of Old Enmity
A 35-year-old man, Devi Shankar, was killed in Yamuna Nagar over an old grudge. His half-burnt body was found in a village garden. Police have detained six suspects. An FIR has been registered, and forensic teams are gathering evidence.
A 35-year-old man was killed in Yamuna Nagar's Karchana area due to an old feud, with an attempt made to burn his body, according to authorities on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav revealed the incident took place on Saturday at Itaura village, involving victim Devi Shankar, a Dalit.
The gruesome discovery of Shankar's half-burnt body in an Asauta village garden was made Sunday morning, sparking a police investigation. Seven individuals are implicated, according to a complaint by Shankar's father, while six people have been detained for questioning.
