Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Yamuna Nagar: A Case of Old Enmity

A 35-year-old man, Devi Shankar, was killed in Yamuna Nagar over an old grudge. His half-burnt body was found in a village garden. Police have detained six suspects. An FIR has been registered, and forensic teams are gathering evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:51 IST
Tragic Murder in Yamuna Nagar: A Case of Old Enmity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was killed in Yamuna Nagar's Karchana area due to an old feud, with an attempt made to burn his body, according to authorities on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav revealed the incident took place on Saturday at Itaura village, involving victim Devi Shankar, a Dalit.

The gruesome discovery of Shankar's half-burnt body in an Asauta village garden was made Sunday morning, sparking a police investigation. Seven individuals are implicated, according to a complaint by Shankar's father, while six people have been detained for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025