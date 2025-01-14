Masdar's $6 Billion Renewable Energy Ambition
Masdar has launched a massive renewable energy project, projected to begin operations by 2027. Spanning 90 square km in Abu Dhabi's desert, the gigascale operation will cost approximately $6 billion, signaling a significant step towards sustainable energy development in the region.
Masdar has announced the launch of a groundbreaking renewable energy project, set to begin operations by 2027. The initiative was revealed by the company's COO and marks a significant investment in sustainable energy solutions.
The project will span 90 square kilometers in the desert of Abu Dhabi and carry a price tag of around $6 billion. This ambitious undertaking underscores Masdar's commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure on a large scale.
As one of the most sizeable investments in the region's energy sector, the project is expected to pave the way for future developments in renewable energy, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's strategic goals for environmental sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Masdar
- renewable energy
- gigascale
- Abu Dhabi
- desert
- 2027
- sustainable
- Sahara
- solar power
- investment
ALSO READ
Ratoon Cropping: A Sustainable Path for Water Management in Monsoon Agriculture
Accelerating Impact: IFC’s Blueprint for Sustainable Growth
India's First 4G Ethanol Plant: A Leap Towards Sustainable Biofuels
Maharashtra Moves to Revolutionize Transport with AI and Sustainable Policies
IAEA Advances Human Resource Development for Sustainable Nuclear Power Expansion