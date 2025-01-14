Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Vessel Stalks Baltic Pipeline

A Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel has reportedly been observed operating around the Baltic Pipe, a subsea pipeline that transports gas from Norway to Poland, according to Polish state broadcaster TVP World.

This comes amid mounting concerns following a series of incidents since 2022, where underwater critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea has suffered unexplained damages. Nations bordering the Baltic Sea are on high alert as NATO commits to increasing its presence in the area. TVP World has highlighted the unregulated nature of these 'shadow fleet' vessels used by Russia for transporting vital resources amid international sanctions.

No immediate comment was provided by Gaz System, the company managing the Polish section of the pipeline. In a related development, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, alongside European Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and leaders of NATO member countries around the Baltic Sea, convened in Helsinki to address strategies for reinforcing security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)