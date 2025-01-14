Ukraine's Drone Strike Sparks Flames in Russia
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted and impacted several strategic locations in Russia, including a munitions storage facility, causing significant fires at key installations such as the Engels airbase, Aleksinsky chemical plant, and the Saratovsky oil refinery. The extent of the damage remains unconfirmed.
A Ukrainian drone strike has reportedly hit a munitions storage facility at the Engels airbase in Russia's Saratov region, according to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine. This facility housed guided bombs and missiles.
The strike's aftermath resulted in a significant fire at the Aleksinsky chemical plant located in the Tula region. Moreover, a fire was also reported at the Saratovsky oil refinery, while the Bryansk chemical plant reportedly sustained hits as well.
These reports, however, have not been independently verified by Reuters, leaving the full extent of the damages uncertain at this time.
