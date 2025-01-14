Left Menu

HDFC AMC Profits Soar by 31% in Q4 2024

HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 31% increase in profit after tax for the quarter ending December 2024, reaching Rs 641.5 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 39% compared to the previous year, and the company's asset base stood at Rs 7.87 lakh crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company has announced a remarkable 31% rise in its profit after tax for the final quarter of 2024, achieving a total of Rs 641.5 crore. This represents a significant increase from Rs 489.6 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company also disclosed a substantial rise in revenue from operations, which surged by 39% to Rs 934.3 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, up from Rs 671.3 crore in the previous year.

With an asset base reaching Rs 7.87 lakh crore as of the close of 2024, HDFC AMC's shares appreciated by 0.72% to close at Rs 3,863.70 on the BSE.

