Left Menu

New Solar Payment Methods Illuminate Rooftop Future

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy introduces two new payment methods for rooftop solar installations under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, enhancing payment security and subsidy access through RESCO and utility-led aggregation models, backed by a Rs 100 crore financial mechanism for investor protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:22 IST
New Solar Payment Methods Illuminate Rooftop Future
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has announced new guidelines introducing two additional payment methods for installing rooftop solar systems under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

This initiative is aimed at bolstering payment security and providing subsidies for households choosing to pay via Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) and utility-led aggregation models.

An official statement highlights the allocation of Rs 100 crore for a payment security mechanism to de-risk investments in RESCO-based rooftop solar models, potentially supplemented by other grants and sources. These guidelines are designed to complement the existing consumer-driven implementation on the national portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025