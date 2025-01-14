New Solar Payment Methods Illuminate Rooftop Future

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has announced new guidelines introducing two additional payment methods for installing rooftop solar systems under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

This initiative is aimed at bolstering payment security and providing subsidies for households choosing to pay via Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) and utility-led aggregation models.

An official statement highlights the allocation of Rs 100 crore for a payment security mechanism to de-risk investments in RESCO-based rooftop solar models, potentially supplemented by other grants and sources. These guidelines are designed to complement the existing consumer-driven implementation on the national portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)