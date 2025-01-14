Left Menu

Adani Group Stocks Skyrocket: A Market Rebound

Adani group stocks saw significant gains on Tuesday, rebounding after previous declines. Adani Power led the surge with a 19.77% increase. The overall market cap of the group reached Rs 12,51,029.2 crore as the Sensex and Nifty indices also recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:33 IST
Adani Group Stocks Skyrocket: A Market Rebound
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market rebound on Tuesday, Adani group stocks soared after suffering losses the previous day. Adani Power led the rally with an impressive 19.77% surge.

Other notable gains included Adani Green Energy at 13.22% and Adani Energy Solutions at 12.06%. This stock recovery contributed to a combined market valuation of Rs 12,51,029.2 crore for the group.

The wider market also showed resilience, with the Sensex climbing 169.62 points and the Nifty rising by 90.10 points, marking a comeback after a four-day downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

