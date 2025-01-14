Serbian Oil Sector Faces U.S. Sanctions Dilemma

In a move that could have significant implications for Serbia's energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow is in discussions with its 'Serbian friends' regarding the future of the Serbian oil company NIS. Concerns have arisen in Belgrade about the possibility of facing U.S. sanctions due to NIS being majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic disclosed that, following the implementation of new U.S. sanctions against Russia's oil sector, Gazprom Neft has been given a 45-day window to relinquish its ownership of NIS. President Vucic recently met with the Russian ambassador to Serbia to deliberate on potential impacts as noted on his Instagram profile.

NIS, with Gazprom Neft holding a 50% stake and the Serbian government owning nearly 30%, is at a crossroads. Options being considered include Serbia acquiring the 56.15% Russian-owned stake or seeking third-party buyers, contingent on discussions with Russia. Market indicators suggest that the stakes acquired in 2008 for $400 million could now be valued at approximately 600 million euros.

