Brijesh Chowta Pushes for Solar Park Development in Dakshina Kannada

MP Brijesh Chowta urged quick land identification in Kadaba for a regional solar park, aligning with PM Modi's solar initiative. A feasibility report was requested, while assurance was given on upgrading Kodimbala railway station. The meeting involved BJP leaders and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a public meeting at the Kadaba Taluk Office, MP Brijesh Chowta requested immediate action to identify land for a proposed solar park in the region, aiming for completion within a week.

This directive aligns with a recent communication from the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy to MESCOM regarding land allocation for solar parks under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Chowta highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on expanding green energy with solar parks and demanded a feasibility report to analyze potential advantages and challenges. Concurrently, he assured efforts to upgrade Kodimbala railway station addressing local demands. The meeting was attended by BJP leaders, officials, and representatives from various organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

