Spicing Up Growth: The National Turmeric Board's Bold Vision

The Indian government has taken a decisive step to boost the turmeric sector by establishing the National Turmeric Board, aiming to double production and enhance international markets for this crucial crop. With this move, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to elevate production to 20 lakh tonnes within five years.

Hailed as 'golden spice,' turmeric accounts for 70% of global production, and India's new initiative seeks to capitalize on this standing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the board's role in fostering innovation, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing opportunities for value addition in turmeric products.

Current statistics underline India's dominance, producing 11.61 lakh tonnes annually across 3.24 lakh hectares. The board's incorporation is anticipated to propel turmeric exports to USD 1 billion by 2030, tapping into major markets such as Bangladesh, UAE, the US, and Malaysia. This strategic endeavor is set to benefit farmers and consumers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)