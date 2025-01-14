Left Menu

Spicing Up Growth: The National Turmeric Board's Bold Vision

The National Turmeric Board aims to double India's turmeric production to 20 lakh tonnes and boost exports, targeting a milestone of USD 1 billion by 2030. The initiative will foster innovation, global promotion, and value addition, benefiting both turmeric farmers and consumers across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:35 IST
Spicing Up Growth: The National Turmeric Board's Bold Vision
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a decisive step to boost the turmeric sector by establishing the National Turmeric Board, aiming to double production and enhance international markets for this crucial crop. With this move, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to elevate production to 20 lakh tonnes within five years.

Hailed as 'golden spice,' turmeric accounts for 70% of global production, and India's new initiative seeks to capitalize on this standing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the board's role in fostering innovation, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing opportunities for value addition in turmeric products.

Current statistics underline India's dominance, producing 11.61 lakh tonnes annually across 3.24 lakh hectares. The board's incorporation is anticipated to propel turmeric exports to USD 1 billion by 2030, tapping into major markets such as Bangladesh, UAE, the US, and Malaysia. This strategic endeavor is set to benefit farmers and consumers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025