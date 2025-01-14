Left Menu

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Detained

South Korean authorities have detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after a military unit approved the entry of police and anti-corruption agency officials into the presidential residence. This development follows significant controversy and political upheaval in the nation.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST
In a significant political development, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained by authorities, according to an official report by Yonhap.

A military unit tasked with guarding the presidential residence granted access to police and anti-corruption agency officials, facilitating the detention.

This event marks a pivotal moment of legal and political maneuvering amid ongoing controversies surrounding Yoon's presidency.

