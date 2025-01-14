Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Detained

In a significant political development, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained by authorities, according to an official report by Yonhap.

A military unit tasked with guarding the presidential residence granted access to police and anti-corruption agency officials, facilitating the detention.

This event marks a pivotal moment of legal and political maneuvering amid ongoing controversies surrounding Yoon's presidency.

