Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Detained
South Korean authorities have detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after a military unit approved the entry of police and anti-corruption agency officials into the presidential residence. This development follows significant controversy and political upheaval in the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST
In a significant political development, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained by authorities, according to an official report by Yonhap.
A military unit tasked with guarding the presidential residence granted access to police and anti-corruption agency officials, facilitating the detention.
This event marks a pivotal moment of legal and political maneuvering amid ongoing controversies surrounding Yoon's presidency.
