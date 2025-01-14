Left Menu

Market Boost as Inflation Eases: U.S. Stocks Surge

U.S. stock index futures rose as data indicated easing inflation pressures. The Producer Price Index increased by 3.3% annually, slightly below expectations. Core PPI figures also undershot projections. As a result, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures experienced notable gains, reflecting market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:05 IST
Market Boost as Inflation Eases: U.S. Stocks Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by new data pointing to weakening inflation pressures. The Producer Price Index, a key economic indicator, rose 3.3% year-over-year in December 2024, slightly below the anticipated 3.4% figure.

Notably, when excluding the often erratic food and energy sectors, the core PPI increased by 3.5% annually. This figure was lower than the expected 3.8% rise, suggesting a potentially less aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve on interest rate cuts.

By 08:31 a.m., the futures of the Dow E-minis were up 246 points, S&P 500 E-minis gained 40.5 points, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose by 172.25 points, signaling a positive reaction from investors and a hopeful outlook for the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025