Market Boost as Inflation Eases: U.S. Stocks Surge

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by new data pointing to weakening inflation pressures. The Producer Price Index, a key economic indicator, rose 3.3% year-over-year in December 2024, slightly below the anticipated 3.4% figure.

Notably, when excluding the often erratic food and energy sectors, the core PPI increased by 3.5% annually. This figure was lower than the expected 3.8% rise, suggesting a potentially less aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve on interest rate cuts.

By 08:31 a.m., the futures of the Dow E-minis were up 246 points, S&P 500 E-minis gained 40.5 points, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose by 172.25 points, signaling a positive reaction from investors and a hopeful outlook for the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)