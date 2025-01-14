Market Boost as Inflation Eases: U.S. Stocks Surge
U.S. stock index futures rose as data indicated easing inflation pressures. The Producer Price Index increased by 3.3% annually, slightly below expectations. Core PPI figures also undershot projections. As a result, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures experienced notable gains, reflecting market optimism.
U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by new data pointing to weakening inflation pressures. The Producer Price Index, a key economic indicator, rose 3.3% year-over-year in December 2024, slightly below the anticipated 3.4% figure.
Notably, when excluding the often erratic food and energy sectors, the core PPI increased by 3.5% annually. This figure was lower than the expected 3.8% rise, suggesting a potentially less aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve on interest rate cuts.
By 08:31 a.m., the futures of the Dow E-minis were up 246 points, S&P 500 E-minis gained 40.5 points, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose by 172.25 points, signaling a positive reaction from investors and a hopeful outlook for the market.
