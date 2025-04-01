Tensions Escalate: Houthi Rebels Down U.S. Reaper Drone in Yemen

In a significant military engagement, Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday claimed that they have shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone amid an ongoing U.S. airstrike campaign targeting the group. The alleged downing happened over the contested Marib governorate, coinciding with airstrikes near Sanaa and Saada, key areas held by the Houthis.

President Donald Trump, addressing the situation, issued stern warnings to both the Houthi rebels and their main supporter, Iran. He characterized the rebels as being 'decimated' due to relentless U.S. strikes that began on March 15, emphasizing their threat to shipping and regional security is being systematically dismantled.

A Houthi military spokesman claimed responsibility for downing the drone, implying its destruction using a locally manufactured missile. The U.S. military acknowledged reports of the incident but refrained from further comment. Despite ongoing conflicts, the Houthis' actions raise concerns amid ongoing economic struggles and internal dissent within Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)