Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Houthis Claim More Drone Downings Amid US Airstrikes

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone as the US continues its intense airstrike campaign against them. President Trump issued a warning, emphasizing the threat posed by the Houthis. Meanwhile, the US operation against the group appears more extensive under Trump than previous administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 09:25 IST
Intensifying Conflict: Houthis Claim More Drone Downings Amid US Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced the downing of another American MQ-9 Reaper drone amid an ongoing US airstrike campaign targeting the group. The incident reportedly occurred over Marib, with video evidence showing debris and flames in the area.

President Donald Trump has warned the Houthis and Iran, labeling the rebels' capabilities as "decimated" but cautioning that US attacks will continue. Trump declared, "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you."

The US military has not confirmed the drone downing, though it has acknowledged reports. Meanwhile, the US campaign against the Houthis under Trump's administration appears more aggressive, targeting sites and personnel while hitting urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025