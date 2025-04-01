Intensifying Conflict: Houthis Claim More Drone Downings Amid US Airstrikes

Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced the downing of another American MQ-9 Reaper drone amid an ongoing US airstrike campaign targeting the group. The incident reportedly occurred over Marib, with video evidence showing debris and flames in the area.

President Donald Trump has warned the Houthis and Iran, labeling the rebels' capabilities as "decimated" but cautioning that US attacks will continue. Trump declared, "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you."

The US military has not confirmed the drone downing, though it has acknowledged reports. Meanwhile, the US campaign against the Houthis under Trump's administration appears more aggressive, targeting sites and personnel while hitting urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)