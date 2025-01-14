Left Menu

Adani Commissions New Wind Power Component in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy's subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component at its wind-solar hybrid project in Khavda, Gujarat. This development increases AGEL's renewable generation capacity to 11,666.1 MW. The plant is set to begin power generation on January 15, 2025.

Updated: 14-01-2025 19:08 IST
  India

Adani Green Energy announced on Tuesday the commissioning of a 57.2 MW wind power component by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, at a wind-solar hybrid project in Khavda, Gujarat. This development marks a significant enhancement in the company's renewable energy portfolio.

The addition of this wind power component raises AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity to an impressive 11,666.1 MW, as stated in a recent regulatory filing. The move underscores Adani's commitment to expanding its clean energy footprint across India.

Following the necessary clearances, the company plans to start power generation at the newly commissioned plant on January 15, 2025, reflecting a strategic push towards integrating wind energy into its sustainable energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

