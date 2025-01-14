Left Menu

Ukrainian Steelmaker Halts Pokrovsk Mine Operations

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest suspended operations at its Pokrovsk coking coal mine. The shutdown is due to advancing Russian forces near the mine, which plays a crucial role in Ukraine's steel industry. The situation highlights the impact of the ongoing conflict on critical industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:05 IST
Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest announced the suspension of operations at its coking coal mine located in Pokrovsk. This decision comes amid concerns over the safety of the facility as Russian forces approach the area.

The coal mine at Pokrovsk is essential for feeding Ukraine's steel industry, making its closure a significant development. The proximity of advancing troops has necessitated this precautionary measure by Metinvest.

Reuters reported the mine shutdown due to its strategic importance and potential vulnerability. The ongoing conflict continues to affect key industrial operations in the region, demonstrating the broader impact on Ukraine's economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

