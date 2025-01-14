Ukrainian Steelmaker Halts Pokrovsk Mine Operations

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest announced the suspension of operations at its coking coal mine located in Pokrovsk. This decision comes amid concerns over the safety of the facility as Russian forces approach the area.

The coal mine at Pokrovsk is essential for feeding Ukraine's steel industry, making its closure a significant development. The proximity of advancing troops has necessitated this precautionary measure by Metinvest.

Reuters reported the mine shutdown due to its strategic importance and potential vulnerability. The ongoing conflict continues to affect key industrial operations in the region, demonstrating the broader impact on Ukraine's economic activities.

