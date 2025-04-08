Russian forces have reportedly pushed Ukrainian troops out of the settlement of Guyevo in Russia's Kursk region. This marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, as Russia seeks to regain control over territories previously challenged by Ukraine.

The Russian military's recent operations include air and artillery strikes across the border, aiming to consolidate gains in Kursk and expand its reach into Ukraine's Sumy region. The advance comes after a strategic Ukrainian incursion last year, which had temporarily shifted control in the area.

While Russia's Defense Ministry claims victory in Guyevo, independent verification remains elusive. However, Ukraine's civic maps depict a reduction in Ukrainian-held areas in Kursk. The geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's acknowledgment of activity in Russia's Belgorod region adding complexity to the conflict.

