Tragedy Strikes Pilgrimage Journey: Bus Fire Claims Elderly Passenger's Life

An elderly passenger lost his life in a tragic bus fire during a pilgrimage journey from Telangana to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. The bus, carrying about 50 pilgrims, was parked at a tourist facility in Vrindavan when the fire broke out, causing chaos and fear among those present.

Authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the blaze. According to Additional SP City Arvind Kumar, while some pilgrims were visiting nearby temples, others remained behind to prepare food. Sparks reportedly emerged from the bus, quickly escalating into a devastating fire.

A fellow traveler speculates that the fire may have started from a lit beedi being smoked by the elderly passenger, identified as Dhrupati, who chose to stay on the bus. Despite the rapid response of fire services, the blaze had already consumed the vehicle when they arrived, leaving Dhrupati dead. Senior police officials are continuing their investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

