Tragedy and Tensions Unfold in Stilfontein Gold Mine Siege
South African authorities have retrieved 36 bodies and 82 survivors from an illegal gold mine in Stilfontein after a two-day rescue operation. The survivors now face charges related to illegal mining and immigration, as police continue their crackdown on such activities.
In a grim discovery, 36 bodies have been extracted from a clandestine gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, following intense rescue efforts over the past few days. The unsettling scene was confirmed by police on Tuesday.
Amid the operation, 82 survivors were also pulled out, though they now face legal challenges for illegal mining and immigration violations. The operation was part of a broader strategy to combat illegal mining, initiated by police in August by cutting off food and water to the underground miners.
Reporters on-site witnessed a harrowing sight, with rescuers emerging with a stretcher-bound man and a number of others—some notably frail—being tended to by paramedics under the watch of police. Prior footage had already revealed the dire conditions within the mine, starkly underscoring the humanitarian crisis unfolding 150 kilometers from Johannesburg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Dangerous Chinese Manja
Delhi Police Crackdown: 132 Foreign Nationals Deported for Overstaying
Indian Army Leads Urgent Rescue Operation in Assam Mine Flooding Crisis
Leopard Rescue Operation Sparks Prohibitory Orders in Kannur
Central Delhi Police Crackdown: Nine Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Detained