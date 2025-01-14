Tragedy and Tensions Unfold in Stilfontein Gold Mine Siege

In a grim discovery, 36 bodies have been extracted from a clandestine gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, following intense rescue efforts over the past few days. The unsettling scene was confirmed by police on Tuesday.

Amid the operation, 82 survivors were also pulled out, though they now face legal challenges for illegal mining and immigration violations. The operation was part of a broader strategy to combat illegal mining, initiated by police in August by cutting off food and water to the underground miners.

Reporters on-site witnessed a harrowing sight, with rescuers emerging with a stretcher-bound man and a number of others—some notably frail—being tended to by paramedics under the watch of police. Prior footage had already revealed the dire conditions within the mine, starkly underscoring the humanitarian crisis unfolding 150 kilometers from Johannesburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)