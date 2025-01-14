Former IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges High Court's Bail Dismissal

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, contesting a recent decision by the Delhi High Court which rejected her anticipatory bail request. The High Court refused bail, citing evidence of a 'significant prima facie case' against her and highlighting the need for a comprehensive investigation into what it called a 'larger conspiracy' to manipulate systemic processes.

The Supreme Court is expected to list the matter shortly. The Delhi High Court, in delivering its verdict, expressed stern views, describing the incident as a 'classic case of fraud' not only against a constitutional body but also against society and the nation at large.

The bench pointed out that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is highly revered, and the fraudulent act represented an insult to both the organization and society. The court stressed the importance of interrogation to uncover the underlying conspiracy, leading to the dismissal of Khedkar's plea and the withdrawal of her interim protection.

Preliminary findings indicated that the conduct was aimed at deceiving the UPSC. Khedkar allegedly was not a bona fide candidate for certain benefits, which she secured using forged documents. The court suggested the possible involvement of influential figures, citing the high-ranking positions of Khedkar's parents.

Khedkar faces allegations from the Delhi Police of cheating and illegally claiming OBC and disability quotas in the civil services exam. Her attorney, Bina Madhavan, argued that Khedkar is prepared to cooperate with the investigation and questioned the necessity of custodial interrogation. However, Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Sanjeev Bhandari reinforced the ongoing investigation's scope, acknowledging the potential need for custodial questioning to expose the broader conspiracy. He also mentioned the fraudulent name change intended to gain additional exam attempts.

The Delhi Police had previously opposed her bail application, indicating the unfolding of a more extensive conspiracy. Meanwhile, the UPSC withdrew its perjury applications with plans to file separately, accusing Khedkar of manipulating the judicial system by filing false affidavits to sway court decisions favorably.

UPSC refuted claims that it collected Khedkar's biometrics during the personality test, emphasizing no such data had ever been gathered. Khedkar had recently sought anticipatory bail following an FIR related to her allegedly fraudulent identity alterations aimed at exceeding permissible exam attempt limits.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a UPSC complaint against Khedkar. The High Court has issued a notice to suspend her IAS training per UPSC's application, alleging false assertions regarding her candidature cancellation notice.

UPSC maintained that Khedkar was informed about her candidature cancellation via her registered email account, despite her claims to the contrary before the court. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)