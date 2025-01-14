Wall Street Reacts to Softer Inflation and Fed Hints in Market Rally

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Tuesday as investors welcomed a weaker-than-expected producer inflation report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy for the upcoming year.

A report from the Labor Department revealed only a 3.3% rise in the December 2024 producer price index on an annual basis, falling short of economist predictions of 3.4% as per Reuters polls. Despite a slight rise in the monthly index, Treasury yields eased slightly from their 14-month high.

Anticipation around big bank quarterly results, comments from Fed officials, and President-elect Trump's policy proposals are driving market sentiments as Wall Street indexes aim to recover from December's downward trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)