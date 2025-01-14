FDA Pushes for Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced a proposal requiring packaged foods to display nutrition labels on their front. This initiative, announced during the final days of the Biden administration, aims to empower consumers with information to make healthier dietary choices.

The proposal targets key nutrients such as saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars, which are linked to chronic diseases. The information will be categorized as 'low,' 'med,' or 'high,' offering a straightforward guide to the product's nutritional content. This move aligns with global trends, following countries like Australia, Belgium, and France that have implemented similar labeling systems.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf emphasized the widespread impact of chronic diseases and the need for transparent food labeling. The proposal, if enacted, would influence major players in the food industry, including PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz. A legislative hearing discussing the nation's obesity epidemic underscores the urgency and significance of this regulatory effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)