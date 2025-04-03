High Tariffs Threaten Andhra Pradesh Seafood Industry
TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to address the high tariffs imposed by the US on Indian seafood, affecting over eight lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Krishna highlighted the disparity in tariffs compared to Ecuador and emphasized the sector's importance to the local economy.
In a critical appeal during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna called on Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to address the pressing issue of high tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian seafood exports. Krishna highlighted that these tariffs could detrimentally impact over eight lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh reliant on this sector.
The U.S. has enforced a 26 percent tariff on Indian seafood, starkly contrasting the 10 percent levy on Ecuador, a country competing in the same industry. This discrepancy, according to Krishna, threatens the $3.5 billion in annual seafood exports from Andhra Pradesh.
Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to support the sector, Krishna urged serious consideration from the commerce sector to protect this crucial industry for Andhra Pradesh's economy and the countless farmers dependent on it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
