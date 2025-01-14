Left Menu

Emma Reynolds Appointed as Economic Secretary

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer named Emma Reynolds as the new Economic Secretary to the Treasury, following Tulip Siddiq's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a swift move marking a shift in the Treasury's leadership, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed Emma Reynolds as the new Economic Secretary. Her appointment follows the resignation of Tulip Siddiq from the post.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Reynolds' abilities to steer economic policies amid current challenges. Reynolds, a seasoned lawmaker, is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the Treasury's agenda.

This appointment signals Starmer's commitment to maintaining stability and competence within the government as it navigates complex economic landscapes. Observers are eagerly watching how Reynolds will influence upcoming financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

