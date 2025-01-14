Justice Sujoy Paul Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

In a significant judicial appointment, the central government announced on Tuesday that Justice Sujoy Paul has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Telangana High Court. This follows the transfer of Justice Alok Aradhe, the outgoing chief justice, to the Bombay High Court in a similar role.

Justice Paul's appointment comes in the wake of a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium in February 2024. The transfer request was prompted by Justice Paul to prevent any conflict of interest, as his son is an active practitioner at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where Justice Paul previously served.

The official notification cited the exercise of powers under Article 223 of the Indian Constitution, granting Justice Sujoy Paul the authority to undertake the duties of the chief justice, succeeding Justice Alok Aradhe, who assumes his new role in Bombay. (ANI)

