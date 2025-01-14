Empowering Women Farmers: The UP Government's Bold Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is launching a new initiative aimed at empowering women farmers through the creation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The drive, part of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, seeks to boost women's economic self-reliance by organizing them into structured groups.

The government will establish ten Mahila Kisan Producer Organizations as model FPOs to aid women farmers in accessing local markets and enhancing agricultural productivity. The women are being educated in advanced farming techniques, organic practices, and use of modern equipment, enabling them to sell their produce at better prices.

Additionally, training and financial assistance are being provided for diverse activities such as dairy farming, handloom, and cottage industries. The goal is not merely financial stability but also inspiring pride and self-reliance among women, thereby contributing to their families and the broader community.

