Empowering Women Farmers: The UP Government's Bold Initiative
The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is organizing Farmer Producer Organisations to empower women farmers. Through the State Rural Livelihood Mission, these initiatives aim to increase women's income by facilitating market access and providing training and financial support for diverse economic activities.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is launching a new initiative aimed at empowering women farmers through the creation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The drive, part of the State Rural Livelihood Mission, seeks to boost women's economic self-reliance by organizing them into structured groups.
The government will establish ten Mahila Kisan Producer Organizations as model FPOs to aid women farmers in accessing local markets and enhancing agricultural productivity. The women are being educated in advanced farming techniques, organic practices, and use of modern equipment, enabling them to sell their produce at better prices.
Additionally, training and financial assistance are being provided for diverse activities such as dairy farming, handloom, and cottage industries. The goal is not merely financial stability but also inspiring pride and self-reliance among women, thereby contributing to their families and the broader community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
