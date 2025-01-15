Left Menu

EU's Bid to Reform Medical Device Market amidst Trade Tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 02:29 IST
The European Commission is considering measures to limit Chinese medical device manufacturers in EU public bids, citing unfair access for EU suppliers in China. This move, announced on Tuesday, could see Chinese companies excluded from European public procurement or facing penalties for up to five years.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced its intention to decrease its stake from 15% to 7.3% in Haleon, the British healthcare company formed through a merger with GSK in 2019. The decision involves selling approximately 700 million ordinary shares, J.P. Morgan revealed.

Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive are facing legal action over fluoride content in children's oral care products. New lawsuits filed in federal courts in Illinois and California accuse the companies of marketing potentially harmful products due to the presence of fluoride.

