Fog and Pollution Chaos: Delayed Trains and Deteriorating Air Quality in India

Indian Railways has announced significant delays for 26 trains due to dense fog affecting visibility. For several days, rail services across the nation have been disrupted by challenging weather conditions. Notably, the Bihar S Kranti and Shr Ram Shakti Express are running behind by several hours, with the LKO NDLS AC Express trailing late by over six hours.

In Delhi, air quality has worsened drastically, diving into the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 344 recorded at 7 am today. Several areas, including Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and New Delhi's Mandir Marg and Rohini, are registering critical pollution levels, with some locations surpassing an AQI of 400.

Meanwhile, as cold waves sweep through the national capital, the city is witnessing flight delays at IGI Airport due to persistent fog. With temperatures dropping, homeless people are seeking shelter in night refuges as the winter cold intensifies across Northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)