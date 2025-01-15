Left Menu

Nation Salutes Heroes on 77th Indian Army Day

Leaders across the nation, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, paid tribute to the Indian Army on its 77th Army Day. The day featured recognition of technological advancements and an emphasis on upcoming reforms, as significant figures extended their wishes and gratitude to the valiant soldiers protecting India's borders.

Visual of Army personnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 77th Indian Army Day was marked with tributes from prominent leaders across the nation, showcasing the respect and admiration for the country's armed forces. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families in a message shared on social media.

Rahul Gandhi applauded the unwavering dedication and bravery of those who guard the nation's borders tirelessly, extending his wishes with the words, 'Every Indian salutes your indomitable courage and sacrifice. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.' Similarly, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed profound gratitude towards the army's continuous commitment to national security.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Indian Army in safeguarding the country, Kharge praised the soldiers for their indomitable courage and professionalism, emphasizing their crucial support during internal challenges and natural calamities. This 77th Army Day also underscored India's military technological advancements and strategic reforms, aligning with the Ministry of Defence's long-term goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

