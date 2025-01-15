Left Menu

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal Faces Money Laundering Charges in Liquor Scam

The Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the PMLA. This move revolves around alleged money laundering tied to the controversial 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy. The leaders, both out on bail, face serious allegations.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given the green light to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The charges are related to their alleged involvement in a liquor scam that surfaced around the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

The approval for prosecution marks a significant development, as it comes while both leaders are out on bail granted by the Supreme Court. The apex court had ordered their release, with Kejriwal's bail issued last year and Sisodia's in August, both in connection with the same liquor policy issues.

In a related move, the Central Bureau of Investigation also secured a prosecution sanction against Kejriwal last year under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The proceedings have been under scrutiny, especially following a Supreme Court ruling that emphasized the need for prior sanctions before proceeding with charges in money laundering cases.

