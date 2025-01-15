Congress Unveils Modern Headquarters: A New Chapter Begins

The Congress Party unveiled its state-of-the-art headquarters, the Indira Gandhi Bhawan, in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. This new facility is designed to meet the administrative and strategic needs of the party in the modern era.

Prominent Congress leaders expressed optimism about the new headquarters. MP Deepender Singh Hooda hailed the establishment as a milestone, while Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the party's dedication to protecting democratic values in India. Rajiv Shukla and Sachin Pilot spoke of renewed energy and a promising future set in motion by the new facility.

The 139-year-old party opened its doors at 9A, Kotla Road, on January 15, marking a significant milestone. Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the headquarters symbolizes Congress's longstanding mission to foster a democratic and equitable India, celebrating a legacy of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

(With inputs from agencies.)