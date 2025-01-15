Tripura's Solar Power Revolution: A Ray Of Hope for Farmers
Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency aims to install over 10,000 solar-powered pump sets under the PM Kusum scheme, benefiting rural farmers with assured irrigation. Already, 3,616 pumps irrigate 7,232 acres, while more installations are underway. The initiative aims to enhance productivity without electricity costs.
Tripura's farmers are set to benefit from a significant shift to solar energy as the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) rolls out over 10,000 solar-powered pump sets to provide assured irrigation under the PM Kusum scheme, an initiative that could double agricultural productivity.
According to Debabrata Sukladas, joint director of TREDA, an impressive 3,616 solar pumps have already brought 7,232 acres of farmland under irrigation, benefiting the same number of marginal farmers. Installation work continues for an additional 5,051 pump sets with plans to expedite the remaining 2,264 pumps, aiming to provide irrigation for a total of approximately 21,790 acres.
The scheme offers hope for sustainable farming, providing subsidized irrigation solutions with long-term benefits, including eliminating electricity costs for farmers, further enhancing agricultural production over the next 25 years.
