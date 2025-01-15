Left Menu

Pakistan Secures $20B World Bank Partnership For Climate And Growth

Pakistan's Prime Minister announced a $20 billion partnership with the World Bank, targeting economic development amid climate challenges. The framework aims at clean energy, climate resilience, and private sector growth. Coalescing $17 billion for projects, Pakistan remains in an IMF program requiring financial reforms and external funding boosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:03 IST
Pakistan Secures $20B World Bank Partnership For Climate And Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has entered a groundbreaking $20 billion agreement with the World Bank, focusing on economic development and climate resilience, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced. This ambitious partnership spans a decade, targeting sectors essential for sustainable growth and job creation.

The newly revealed Country Partnership Framework channels the World Bank's commitment into priority areas such as clean energy, agriculture, and digital infrastructure. Institutional reforms and fiscal expansion aim to bolster private sector growth, crucial for Pakistan's economic revival.

Currently undergoing a $7 billion bailout program from the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan's financial landscape demands significant reforms. With existing commitments of $17 billion to 106 projects, external loans from China and the Gulf remain pivotal for stabilizing the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025