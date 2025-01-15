Electoral Battle Intensifies: Verma vs Kejriwal in Delhi Polls

BJP stalwart Parvesh Verma officially filed his nomination from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday, setting the stage for a heated contest with Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit. This crucial electoral bout is slated for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

Verma expressed unwavering confidence in his candidacy, asserting the nomination is geared towards development and securing a BJP victory in New Delhi. Hundreds of supporters accompanied him to the filing at the District Magistrate's office, signaling robust grassroots backing.

As the campaign momentum builds, political barbs are exchanging thick and fast, especially after the Centre's move to allow the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia in a liquor scam case. In response, Kejriwal accused the BJP of manipulating the assembly election atmosphere, while tensions with Congress continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)