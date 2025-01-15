Left Menu

Electoral Battle Intensifies: Verma vs Kejriwal in Delhi Polls

BJP leader Parvesh Verma entered the electoral fray against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit by filing his nomination from New Delhi for the upcoming assembly polls. As political tensions mount, allegations surface amidst charges in an alleged liquor scam involving Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:06 IST
Electoral Battle Intensifies: Verma vs Kejriwal in Delhi Polls
BJP New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma files his nomination (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP stalwart Parvesh Verma officially filed his nomination from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday, setting the stage for a heated contest with Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit. This crucial electoral bout is slated for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

Verma expressed unwavering confidence in his candidacy, asserting the nomination is geared towards development and securing a BJP victory in New Delhi. Hundreds of supporters accompanied him to the filing at the District Magistrate's office, signaling robust grassroots backing.

As the campaign momentum builds, political barbs are exchanging thick and fast, especially after the Centre's move to allow the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute Kejriwal and Sisodia in a liquor scam case. In response, Kejriwal accused the BJP of manipulating the assembly election atmosphere, while tensions with Congress continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025