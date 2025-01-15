Trilateral Pact for Subsea Renewable Energy

Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates have come together in a bold move to advance renewable energy infrastructure, signing a deal valued at at least 1 billion euros. This agreement underscores a significant step toward enhancing energy cooperation across the Adriatic Sea. The announcement was made at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the collaborative efforts between these nations and their private sectors.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced strong support for the project, which involves the collaboration of Italian grid operator Terna and the UAE's National Energy Company (Taqa). The initiative is primarily focused on generating green power in Albania, which will then be exported to Italy through advanced underwater cable systems, thus fostering sustainable energy development and cross-border energy integration.

The infrastructure will strategically link the Albanian port of Vlore with Italy's southern Puglia region, marking the narrowest divide across the two countries. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama indicated that the project, anticipated to become operational within three years, reinforces the commitment to renewable energy and economic interconnectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)