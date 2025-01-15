Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil: Uncertain Impact on Global Supply

The IEA warns that recent U.S. sanctions on Russian oil may disturb Russia's supply chains. The full impact remains unpredictable, with potential for tighter oil supplies as crude prices surpass $80 a barrel. The sanctions come amidst uncertain outlooks for both Russia and Iran's oil production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:32 IST
U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil: Uncertain Impact on Global Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The International Energy Agency (IEA) cautioned that the latest U.S. sanctions against Russian oil, announced last Friday, could significantly disrupt Russia's oil supply and distribution networks. In its monthly oil market report released on Wednesday, the IEA maintained its supply forecasts for both Russia and Iran, citing an uncertain outlook regarding the full impact of these sanctions.

Despite holding steady on forecasts, the agency noted that Washington's new measures could lead to a tightening of crude oil and fuel balances worldwide. However, the comprehensive effects on global oil markets and access to Russian supply remain uncertain.

Additionally, the IEA highlighted that stricter sanctions, combined with a cold weather spell in the northern hemisphere, have pushed crude oil prices above $80 per barrel in early January. As of 0850 GMT, Brent futures were trading at $80.12 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025