The Women's Wealth Revolution: A Financial Shift by 2025

As women are set to control over 50% of global wealth by 2025, Encubay leads the shift towards redefining leadership, investment, and economic impact. At Davos, global leaders will discuss this transformative opportunity for women to drive innovation, gender equity, and sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A monumental shift is occurring in global wealth distribution, with women poised to control over 50% by 2025, marking an estimated $30 trillion in assets. Encubay is at the helm, driving initiatives to solidify women's roles in leadership and financial decision-making.

Encubay plans to host a curated discussion at Davos titled "The Great Financial Shift: A Dialogue on Wealth, Diversity, and Leadership." The aim is to tap into the transformative potential of this financial power shift and foster gender equity and innovation.

By hosting events such as online sessions and panel discussions, Encubay seeks to empower women with knowledge and actionable strategies, reshaping how wealth influences the global economy. The Davos appearance will feature renowned women leaders set to spark impactful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

