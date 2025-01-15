Ukraine Under Siege: Energy Infrastructure Targeted Amid New Russian Attacks

On Wednesday, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine, launching over 40 missiles and more than 70 drones targeting energy infrastructures, including gas facilities, in a renewed effort to debilitate Ukraine's already struggling power systems amidst harsh winter conditions.

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 30 missiles and 47 drones, while electronic warfare was employed to redirect another 27, officials reported. Despite these efforts, the capital Kyiv came under siege, pushing residents to seek refuge in metro stations.

Amid these attacks, the Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz assured there were no interruptions in gas supplies to the population. President Zelenskiy called on Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defenses to counter Russian offensives.

