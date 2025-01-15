New Centre for PwD Skill Development Begins in Jaipur

Union Minister Virendra Kumar took a major step towards empowering persons with disabilities by laying the foundation stone for a new skill development centre in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Rs 30 crore initiative aims to provide employment opportunities and socio-economic upliftment for PwDs.

During the inauguration of a temporary campus for the Integrated Skill Development Rehabilitation and Divyangjan Empowerment Regional Centre, Kumar emphasized the BJP-led government's commitment to empowering all societal sections. The new centre aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India by 2047, encapsulated in the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Rajasthan government for allocating land for the Composite Regional Centre. He also highlighted the impact of 22 Divya Kala Melas in empowering PwDs by showcasing their talent and enabling economic empowerment.

