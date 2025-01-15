Left Menu

New Centre for PwD Skill Development Begins in Jaipur

Union Minister Virendra Kumar laid the foundation of a Rs 30 crore centre for skill development for persons with disabilities in Jaipur. This initiative aims to create job opportunities and support economic empowerment as part of the government's commitment to socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Virendra Kumar took a major step towards empowering persons with disabilities by laying the foundation stone for a new skill development centre in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Rs 30 crore initiative aims to provide employment opportunities and socio-economic upliftment for PwDs.

During the inauguration of a temporary campus for the Integrated Skill Development Rehabilitation and Divyangjan Empowerment Regional Centre, Kumar emphasized the BJP-led government's commitment to empowering all societal sections. The new centre aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India by 2047, encapsulated in the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Rajasthan government for allocating land for the Composite Regional Centre. He also highlighted the impact of 22 Divya Kala Melas in empowering PwDs by showcasing their talent and enabling economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

