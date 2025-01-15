Olympique Lyonnais Loans Adryelson to Anderlecht
Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of their defender, Adryelson, to the Belgian club Anderlecht. The loan deal is set to last until June 30, 2025, and includes a purchase option of EUR 6 million, along with a 10% profit-share from any future transfer.
