Olympique Lyonnais Loans Adryelson to Anderlecht

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of their defender, Adryelson, to the Belgian club Anderlecht. The loan deal is set to last until June 30, 2025, and includes a purchase option of EUR 6 million, along with a 10% profit-share from any future transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Olympique Lyonnais has confirmed the temporary transfer of defender Adryelson to Anderlecht, effective until June 30, 2025. This strategic move marks a significant step in enhancing Anderlecht's defensive lineup.

The agreement includes a purchase option, allowing Anderlecht to permanently acquire Adryelson's services for EUR 6 million. This aspect of the deal provides Anderlecht with flexibility and an opportunity to secure a long-term defensive asset.

Furthermore, Lyonnais is set to benefit from a 10% profit-share on any future transfer of Adryelson, ensuring that the club retains a stake in the player's career development and potential future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

