Olympique Lyonnais Loans Adryelson to Anderlecht

Olympique Lyonnais has confirmed the temporary transfer of defender Adryelson to Anderlecht, effective until June 30, 2025. This strategic move marks a significant step in enhancing Anderlecht's defensive lineup.

The agreement includes a purchase option, allowing Anderlecht to permanently acquire Adryelson's services for EUR 6 million. This aspect of the deal provides Anderlecht with flexibility and an opportunity to secure a long-term defensive asset.

Furthermore, Lyonnais is set to benefit from a 10% profit-share on any future transfer of Adryelson, ensuring that the club retains a stake in the player's career development and potential future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)