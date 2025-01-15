Tragic Double Accident Strikes Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal
Two fatalities, including a minor, and an injury were reported in a car accident in Pauri Garhwal. This followed a bus crash earlier in the week that resulted in five deaths. Authorities have extended financial assistance to the bus accident victims' families.
A car accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district claimed the lives of two individuals, including a 17-year-old boy, and left another injured on Wednesday. Authorities reported that the vehicle fell into a ditch in the Dhumakot area, prompting a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team to the scene.
The lone survivor, identified as 35-year-old Kishore Kumar, was rescued by the SDRF and transported to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of Ramesh Lal (17) and Pradeep (37) were recovered and handed over to local police for further procedures.
Earlier, the district witnessed a fatal bus crash killing five and injuring several others. In response, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured in this separate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
