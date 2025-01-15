Left Menu

Tragic Double Accident Strikes Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

Two fatalities, including a minor, and an injury were reported in a car accident in Pauri Garhwal. This followed a bus crash earlier in the week that resulted in five deaths. Authorities have extended financial assistance to the bus accident victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Double Accident Strikes Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal
Rescuers at work after a crashed into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A car accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district claimed the lives of two individuals, including a 17-year-old boy, and left another injured on Wednesday. Authorities reported that the vehicle fell into a ditch in the Dhumakot area, prompting a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team to the scene.

The lone survivor, identified as 35-year-old Kishore Kumar, was rescued by the SDRF and transported to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the bodies of Ramesh Lal (17) and Pradeep (37) were recovered and handed over to local police for further procedures.

Earlier, the district witnessed a fatal bus crash killing five and injuring several others. In response, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured in this separate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025