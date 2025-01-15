India's Lithium Leap: Self-reliance through Recycling

India's ambitions to become self-reliant in cell manufacturing could be realized through lithium recycling, according to Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Speaking at the fourth India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit, Mittal highlighted the disruptive impact of limited lithium resources on the sector's growth, emphasizing the crucial role of recycling.

The Indian government is actively engaging with industry experts to formulate policies that enable local battery production by offering necessary incentives. Additionally, the India Energy Storage Alliance is lobbying for a support scheme for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)