Left Menu

India's Lithium Leap: Self-reliance through Recycling

India's drive for self-reliance in cell manufacturing hinges on lithium recycling. At the India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit, Vijay Mittal discussed the potential of recycling lithium to ensure local availability amid limited resources, with policy support being sought to enhance domestic battery manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:19 IST
India's Lithium Leap: Self-reliance through Recycling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitions to become self-reliant in cell manufacturing could be realized through lithium recycling, according to Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Speaking at the fourth India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit, Mittal highlighted the disruptive impact of limited lithium resources on the sector's growth, emphasizing the crucial role of recycling.

The Indian government is actively engaging with industry experts to formulate policies that enable local battery production by offering necessary incentives. Additionally, the India Energy Storage Alliance is lobbying for a support scheme for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025