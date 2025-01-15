Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Ayodhya, Praising Seamless Arrangements

Ayodhya is observing a significant influx of devotees, many of whom arrived after the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. Pilgrims are enjoying a hassle-free religious experience, credited to the efforts of local authorities in traffic management and hospitality. Visitors have expressed high satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST
Devotees Flock to Ayodhya, Praising Seamless Arrangements
Devotees in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya is currently witnessing an influx of devotees, flocking to the sacred city after participating in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. These visitors engage in religious activities, including taking a dip at Saryu Ghat and paying homage at various temples such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan. Authorities have ramped up efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide ample parking, enhancing the pilgrims' experience.

The warm hospitality of Ayodhya, amid the devotional atmosphere, has made a strong impression on visitors. Ayodhya's SP, Madhuvan Singh, confirmed that devotees are arriving in substantial numbers, indulging in spiritual rituals at Saryu Ghat before proceeding to prominent temples including Nageshwar Nath, Hanuman Garhi, and Janmabhoomi. To manage the crowd, adequate security and traffic diversions have been strategically implemented.

Devotees have expressed satisfaction with the well-coordinated arrangements. Comments from various pilgrims reflect the positive impact of administration efforts, from food and water provision to seamless temple visits. Visitors, including prominent ones from cities like Delhi, praised the hassle-free experience and the vibrant ambiance of Ayodhya during this period. Authorities' efficient management has also been commended for boosting religious tourism potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025