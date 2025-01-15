Devotees Flock to Ayodhya, Praising Seamless Arrangements

Ayodhya is currently witnessing an influx of devotees, flocking to the sacred city after participating in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. These visitors engage in religious activities, including taking a dip at Saryu Ghat and paying homage at various temples such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan. Authorities have ramped up efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide ample parking, enhancing the pilgrims' experience.

The warm hospitality of Ayodhya, amid the devotional atmosphere, has made a strong impression on visitors. Ayodhya's SP, Madhuvan Singh, confirmed that devotees are arriving in substantial numbers, indulging in spiritual rituals at Saryu Ghat before proceeding to prominent temples including Nageshwar Nath, Hanuman Garhi, and Janmabhoomi. To manage the crowd, adequate security and traffic diversions have been strategically implemented.

Devotees have expressed satisfaction with the well-coordinated arrangements. Comments from various pilgrims reflect the positive impact of administration efforts, from food and water provision to seamless temple visits. Visitors, including prominent ones from cities like Delhi, praised the hassle-free experience and the vibrant ambiance of Ayodhya during this period. Authorities' efficient management has also been commended for boosting religious tourism potential.

