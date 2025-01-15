Left Menu

NCW Launches Investigation After BPO Employee's Murder in Pune

The National Commission for Women has initiated an inquiry into the murder of a BPO employee in Pune by a colleague over financial disputes. A Fact-Finding Committee, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, is investigating the incident and working with authorities to provide support and recommend preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched an investigation into the tragic murder of a call center employee in Pune, reportedly over a financial dispute. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has established a Fact-Finding Committee to delve into the matter and suggest preventive measures, according to an official press release.

The committee, comprising Meenakshi Negi, Dr. B.K. Sinha, and R. Sreelekha, visited Pune to initiate their probe, meeting with the city's Police Commissioner and senior officers. The police briefed them about the swift capture of the suspect at the crime scene, the release detailed.

The team also engaged with the victim's family, assuring support from the NCW, local administration, and law enforcement. Discussions included financial aid for the bereaved family and maintaining their security. Important dialogues were held with city officials and the victim's employers to stress media sensitivity and evaluate safety practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

